Alleged Arrest Of Kano Guber Candidate By Mum. ..DSS DG's Son Reacts

Son of DSS DG, Abba Bichi, denies claims his mother ordered arrest of Kano governorship candidate, Abba Yusuf





Abba Bichi who is the son of the Director-General of the Department of State Security has denied reports claiming his mum, Aisha, ordered men of the DSS to assault the New Nigerian Peoples Party governorship candidate in Kano state, Abba Yusuf, at the Aminu Kano International Airport's VIP lounge on Sunday, January 8.





It had been reported that Aisha Bichi reportedly ordered the arrest of Yusuf following a confrontation they had at the airport. According to the publication, the governorship candidate’s convoy caused traffic congestion which prevented Bichi’s convoy from gaining access to the VIP lounge. An argument reportedly ensued and it is alleged that Mrs Bichi ordered her security details to arrest Abba Yusuf. It is also alleged that Mrs Bichi ordered the assault of one of Abba Yusuf's aide, Garba Kilo, pictured far left above, who she spotted filming the altercation.





However in a post shared on his IG page, Abba Bichi, denied the claims that his mum ordered Abba Yusuf's arrest.

