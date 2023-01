Published:

Another set of APC supporters have been crushed to death on their way to campaign rally in Ebonyi State

This is coming after three persons died in Izzi Local Government while seven persons reportedly died in Ikwo LGA last week

Meanwhile, the party continued with its campaign despite the incident

No statement has been issued by either the state government or the APC

Governor David Umahi is running to be elected a member of the Senate

