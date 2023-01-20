Another Building Collapses In Lagos

Published:

One person has been confirmed dead in a building collapse at Aromire Avenue in the heart of Ikeja Lagos.

The one-storey building which was said to be undergoing repair works partially collapsed leaving some labourers at the site trapped.

It was gathered that the building used to house a popular car market in the area while it was being renovated after the car mart relocated.

According to the state emergency management agency (LASEMA), the building “was being worked on by unskilled labourers resulting in a partial collapse.”

Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu stated that an adult male reported to be a welder lost his life instantly at the scene, adding that his remains were recovered and removed from the scene.

He said, “Post disaster assessment conducted by the Agency’s LRT indicates that the building is stable and does not pose a threat to other buildings around.”

Meanwhile the building has been cordoned off while the State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and Nigeria Police have been contacted for further action

