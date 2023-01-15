Anambra Govt Pulls Down Peter Obi’s Bill Boards Over Alleged Debt

Published:

Some of the billboards of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi in Anambra have been pulled down.

The action was carried out over the alleged inability of Obi to pay the State Government.

The bill boards mounted in strategic positions in some areas were removed by the Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA) at the weekend.

But LP accused Governor Charles Soludo of ordering removal of the bill boards for ulterior motives. .

One of the chieftains of the party, who does not want to be quoted, said that Obi and Umeh’s large billboard at the Unizik temporary Site Flyover were pulled down on Saturday by ANSAA.

He said: “The billboard at UNIZIK Temporary Site Junction was today( Saturday ) removed on the orders of Soludo.

“The advert which was placed by an APCON registered Advertising Agency was fully paid for.

“Soludo said that he does not want Labour Party advert on such a strategic place and ordered the Anambra Signage Agency to refund the money it received for the advert.

“He also ordered the removal of the Labour Party advert at the Afor Nnobi Gantry. This advert has been there since October, 2022 and was paid for five months.”

