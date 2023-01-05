Actress Kate Henshaw Demands Justice For Victim Allegedly Raped By Lagos Doctor

Published:

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has demanded justice for a 15-year-old minor, who was allegedly defiled by a Lagos-based doctor, Olufemi Olaleye, who is also her aunt’s husband.

Henshaw, who attended proceedings on the matter at the

Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Wednesday, spoke to newsmen after the case was adjourned till January 26.

She said, "I'm here because I had professional relationship with Femi Frank Olaleye; I refuse to call him doctor. I once helped him create awareness for women with breast cancer and cervical cancer to get early treatment and early diagnosis for their medical condition. That's why I'm here.

Asked what she expected of the case, she said, "I cannot say, I'm not a judge. I just want justice to be served. That's it.”





