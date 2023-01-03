Actor Yomi Gold Announces Separation From Wife, Meenah

Published:





Nollywood actor, Yomi Gold, has announced separation from his wife, Meenah.

The actor made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday.

He revealed that his soon to be ex-wife doesn’t deserve a man like him and will make a loving partner to be a better person.

Gold wrote, “Me and meenah decided to go our separate ways..I want all our families and friends, fans to understand. This is no time to judge anyone.

”When love dies in a relationship. No one should force it ..” I want to use this time to thank everyone who has been very concerned and supportive.

"Meenah is a good person.. she doesn’t deserve a man like me. She will make a great and loving partner to a far better person than me.

” I am not perfect.. I will work on myself and be a better person.

"This has to be published because we want everyone who knows about us to be aware of our decision. Time will be good again..”

