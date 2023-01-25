Abia PDP Guber Candidate's Death : Who Knows Tomorrow By CKN

Published:

Few days ago on this platform I raised an alarm on the whereabout of the former VC of Abia State University and PDP Gubernatorial Candidate for Abia State Prof Uche Ikonne





This became necessary because of a classified information reaching me that the man had a terminal disease and is being treated somewhere outside Abia State





A top member of the PDP in Abia told me they feared the worse





The PDP and Abia State Government kept a sealed lip on the matter





Just like what happened in Kogi State with Prince Audu, few days to the election Prof Ikonne died , he was favoured to win the election despite strong opposition from the candidates of LP and APC





Who in his wildest dream would believe that a man will see the throne or promise land like moses did without stepping into it





Such is life , only GOD KNOWS tomorrow





Some people have been asking me what happens next





The 2022 amended electoral act is clear on who succeeds him





Rest in peace sir





