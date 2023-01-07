2023 :Peter Obi Is The Most Qualified Person To Succeed Buhari..Afe Babalola

Published:

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, continues to receive the support and positive rating of prominent Nigerians after three revered elder statesmen, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, first Republic Minister of Information and the leader of the South-South people, Edwin K. Clark and the leader of the umbrella Yoruba group, the Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, endorsed him.





Again, another foremost jurist and founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), has said that Obi is the most qualified person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. Also, highly revered Northern Muslim Cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, had also held similar view.





According to Babalola, the only people opposed to Obi are those who participated in plunging the country into the state of underdevelopment it is at present.





“Unless you are part of the old system that has brought us to where we are, there is no way you will oppose a young man like Mr. Peter Obi, an untainted, young, educated man with ideas, from being the president of Nigeria,” he said





Babalola, who will mark 60 years of his call to Bar as a lawyer this year, said he and Obi share a common passion in their love for quality education.





“We have a common ground, and that common ground is that he will give education a rightful place in his administration. Unlike all of you, I never had a conventional education, I never went to secondary school, or university but due to determination and courage I endured. I studied privately through correspondence and obtained my A Level by correspondence, passed the entrance into university by correspondence.





“But for education, I would not be where I am today and that is why by the grace of God after a successful practice, I am what I am today. I will celebrate 60 years of my call to Bar this year and by the grace of God, Peter Obi will be there. He is the most qualified to lead this country.”





