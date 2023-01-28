2023 :12 Political Parties Adopt PDP Candidates In Enugu

Published:

12 registered political parties in Enugu State on Friday adopted and declared their support for all the PDP candidates in Enugu State in appreciation of Governor Ugwuanyi’s humility, good works, inclusive governance and partnership.

Led by Afam Ani of Actions Peoples Party (APP), the leaders of the political parties reassured Governor Ugwuanyi that they will give Dr, Mbah the same support and cooperation they extended to him. Ani said that the governor has never disappointed them and thanked “God for the gift of Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.”





