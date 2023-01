Published:

A 17-year-old boy, identified as Aliyu Ibrahim, has been sentenced to one year imprisonment by the Federal High Court 4, Sokoto State, for raping four boys.





The court presided over by Honorable Justice Isah Muhammad Bargaja convicted Ibrahim on Monday, January 23, 2022.





The convict was charged on six count charges for rape (sodomy) of four (male) victims and sentenced to one year imprisonment without the option of fine.





