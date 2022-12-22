Yemi Osinbajo Visits Bola Ahmed Tinubu In Abuja

Published:

Six months after the special presidential convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in which Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerged as candidate, vice president Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday paid an unscheduled visit to the party’s standard bearer at his Abuja residence.

Osinbajo was one of the frontline aspirants who lost to Tinubu. His absence from the campaign train since September had sent tongues wagging, despite the announcement by the presidency that President Muhammadu Buhari had asked his vice to concentrate on the business of governance.

CKN News gathered that the vice president, alongside few of his aides arrived at Tinubu’s Asokoro home at about 7pm on Wednesday and went into a closed door meeting with him.

Share This