Why Some People Don't Want Me To Become President...Peter Obi

The former Anambra State Governor stated that those vehemently opposed to his emergence as Nigeria's president are the same people who brought Nigerians to the current economic and socio-political problems.





Obi made this known while speaking in Enugu, Enugu state capital, shortly after signing the condolence register of the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor, at the National Secretariat of Ohanaeze.





The Labour Party flag-bearer dispelled the notion that some politicians in the South-East were not supporting him, stating that there will be danger if everybody begins to support his aspiration.





Obi's words: “What is happening is that some people have different opinions, everybody should not support me and everybody will not support me. In fact, if everybody supports me, there is danger. Some will disagree.





“Some people have a structure that has brought us to this juncture where we produce 133 million people who are poor; where our primary health care has collapsed; where we have 20 million out-of-school children; where we have almost 40 per cent unemployment, with 60 per cent youth unemployment, and where we have the highest youth job prevent in the world.





“So, they will not support me but I urge all of us to remember that we need to build a new Nigeria. Nobody is against me, what people have is different opinion which is allowed in a democratic dispensation.

