Why I Went Naked For Tinubu ...Nollywood Actor Reacts To Backlash

A Yoruba actor Olaiya Igwe has given reasons why he went uncladded for Bola Ahmed Tinubu

A video of Nollywood actor, Olaiya Igwe, giving his reasons for supporting the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has been trending on social media over the backlash surrounding his action

This comes after he posted a video of himself naked on a beach praying for the success of Tinubu in the 2023 election on Friday.

In the trending video, which was first posted on his Instagram page on July 2, the actor said that Tinubu’s wife, Senator Oluremi, helped him when he was ill and even offered to fly him out of the country for treatment.

He said, “The time I was sick, Remi called Ajala Jalingo to take me to Ikeja teaching hospital that they should take care of me and on the third day, she called and ask me if I have American visa and if I don’t have visa, they should quickly arrange it for me. So her husband will now come out for a position and I won’t support?”

Many people are still expressing shock over his act

