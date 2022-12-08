Why Eha Amufu Killings Will Linger From Chijama Ogbadu (Eha Amufu)

Published:

Fresh facts have emerged on why the age- long killings and infighting between indigenes and Fulani settlers in Eha- Amufu and its environs in Isi Uzo LGA will continue to linger, despite repeated and impregnable efforts by successive governments to quell it.

The crisis has its origin in the differences and conflicts between the indigenes of the communities and the fulani settlers, who have lived, bred and married from the communities over the years.

Along the line and following the continued destruction of the farmlands of the indigenes by the fulani herders, the people of the affected communities in retaliation to the wicked activities of the herdsmen, started stealing, killing and selling their cows.

As if that is not enough, the affected communities asked the Fulani settlers, the herdsmen and their families to leave their communities after many years of living, intermarrying and investing in the communities.

The Fulani settlers and herders, who left the communities in annoyance regrouped and returned to the communities for reprisal attacks. The continous attacks have claimed many lives, properties worth millions on both sides, including security personnel for years.

Following the recent attacks in Eha Amufu communities between Fulani settlers and indigenes of the communities which claimed lives and displaced many, Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi promptly released N10m to the community leaders to take care of the survivors of the attack and ordered security agents to protect lives and properties in the areas.

Governor Ugwuanyi during an unscheduled visit to the affected communities, ordered the heads of the security agents, the leadership of the Fulani settlers and the indigenes to come together, dialogue and find a last solution to the lingering crisis that has continued to claim lives and properties in the areas.

Not too long after the Governor's visit, intervention and passionate appeals to the warring parties to sheathe sword and allow peace to reign among them, another shootings and killings erupted.

Investigations revealed that the cause of the latest shootings is that the people of the affected communities hired members of ESN to fight the herdsmen.

It was disclosed that a trailer loaded with 30 herdsmen and seven women was stopped at Umuhu bridge precisely by some local security personnel hired by the affected communities.

Upon receiving distress calls, the military and police personnel on duty rushed to the scene to ascertain the situation of thing there.

On getting to the scene of the incident, the security personnel were attacked by the ESN members who engaged them in a shootout. In the process, security personnel gunned down one of the ESN members and recovered AK47.

