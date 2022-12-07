Vote APC Or We’ll Deal Mercilessly With You...House Of Reps Majority Leader Doguwa Threatens Nigerians





Alhassan Ado Doguwa, a lawmaker of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has threatened to deal mercilessly with Nigerians who would not vote for the ruling party in 2023.





“It is either you vote for APC or we deal with you mercilessly,” Mr Doguwa said while campaigning in a viral video seen on social media on Tuesday.





In the video, the lawmaker, who is the majority leader in the House of Representatives, repeated the threat as hordes of his supporters chorused in support of him.





Peoples Gazette could not verify when and where the video was recorded.





In a similar manner, the Kano APC chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, had earlier threatened that the APC will win the forthcoming elections by hook or crook.





“People are saying that I should stop saying the APC will capture Kano by hook or crook. I want to tell this gathering that the APC will capture Kano by hook or crook,” Mr Abbas said.





Kano ranks among states with the highest number of registered voters. According to the voter register released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in October, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna and Rivers States have the highest voters.





Lagos has 7,075,192 registered voters, followed by Kano with 5,927,565 registered voters, and Kaduna with 4,345,469 registered voters, then Rivers at 3,532,990.