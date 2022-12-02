Usmanu Danfodiyo University To Begin Kidney Transplant 2023

Published:

The Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, is to begin kidney transplants next year.

The director, Institute of Urology and Nephrology of the university, Professor Isma’ila Mungandi, disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the instructional course on Basic Laparoscopic Surgery on Wednesday.





“We have all the facilities required for kidney transplant in our theatre.

“We are collaborating with the Urology and Nephrology Centre of Mansoura University in Egypt. We have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“So we are going to visit them to consolidate and also have a refresher training for two months so that we understand their protocols and when they join us, we will be able to operate seamlessly in Sokoto, hopefully in 2023, another major development will be the availability of kidney transplant in the hospital,” he said.





Mungandi noted that, over the last year, the centre had operated on 50 individuals suffering from kidney stones, ureteric stones, prostrate, and several intersex cases that involved complex reconstruction.





In their separate remarks, the state commissioner for Health, Ali Inname; the vice chancellor of the university, and the chief medical director of the hospital, commended the centre for the successes recorded since its establishment in 2014.

