UK To Pay Newly Recruited Nigerian Teachers £28,000 ( Over N24m ) Annually

Nigerian teachers who migrate to the United Kingdom from February 2023 will attract at least £28,000 annual remuneration.

At an exchange rate of N800 to a Pound that translates to N24,400,000 annually

According to the data obtained from the website of the government of the United Kingdom, www.gov.uk, which offered guidance to non-UK citizens who want to teach in the UK but qualified outside the European country, it was noted that the salary remunerations would depend on qualifications and region in which the teacher is applying to teach in.

Saturday PUNCH reports that the UK had in early December listed Nigeria among the African countries whose citizens can now apply for qualified teacher status through the Teaching Regulation Agency in the United Kingdom, from February 2023.

Other foreign countries which the offer extends to include Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Jamaica, Singapore, South Africa, Ukraine and Zimbabwe.





The applicants do not even necessarily require initial teaching qualifications as the country offers a training programme for the potential migrants.

In the data for the remunerations, the UK noted, “All qualified teachers will have a starting salary of at least £28,000. This will be higher for teachers working in London. Your school will have their own pay scales for qualified teachers. Pay increases will always be linked to performance, not length of service, and will be reviewed every year.”

Giving a further breakdown on the pay scale per location, the UK stated that teachers in England excluding London would earn a minimum of £28,000 and maximum of £38,810; for inner London, beneficiary teachers will attract a sum of £34,502 as minimum pay with £44,756 as maximum pay.





Speaking further, the UK said, “If you can demonstrate excellence against all of the teacher standards, you can be put onto the upper pay range for teachers. This is for teachers who make a sustained and substantial contribution to their school”

