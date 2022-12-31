Top Lawmaker’s Wife Seeks Divorce, Calls Husband Pedophile, Rapist

Published:

The wife to a high ranking member of State House of Assembly in the South East ( name withheld) is seeking urgent divorce from the husband.





In viral video , the lawmaker’s wife called him unprinted names, including pedophile, rapist and wife beater.





A pedophile is someone who is sexually attracted to children. Some pedophiles also rape or molest children.





Narrating her ordeal in the viral video,the aggrieved wife of the lawmaker said her application for divorce was being blocked by her husband through the services of a senior lawyer.





She threatened to further exposed the husband’s atrocious ways in time to come, adding that before she became the wife of the lawmaker many women had become his victims, including a domestic teenage housemaid.





The embattled wife of the legislator said even her attempt to get money for child support from the husband was dismissed by her husband who she alleged had said his salary was a meagre N400,000 per month.





She said,” You will explain to the EFCC how you used your so-called meagre salary of N400,000 to build mansions in choice areas in the state.





“By the time I was still with you,you had nine mansions in our area alone. By the time I’m done with you,you will tell the world and the EFCC how you made your dubious wealth.”





Efforts to get the lawmaker to state his own version of the story was not fruitful









Share This