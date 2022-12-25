Three Die On Xmas Car Crash On Lagos Ibadan Expressway

Published:

Three persons lost their lives while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident that occurred on Christmas day on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was learnt that the accident occurred at 5.50am at the Kara turning point of the highway in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident in a statement issued on Sunday.

Okpe said 18 persons who were all male adults were involved in the accident caused by speed and wrongful overtaking.





She explained that the two vehicles involved in the accident were a Toyota Haice bus with registration number AYB 88 XP and another vehicle with no registration number.





She said, “Six persons sustained various degrees of injuries and unfortunately three persons were recorded dead from the crash and the remaining people were unhurt.

“Two vehicles were involved in the accident. A Toyota Haice bus with registration number AYB 88 XP and another vehicle with no registration number on it.





“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed from the bus driver who made an attempt to overtake the truck, but was not successful, rather, he lost control and hit the truck at the rear and the truck did not stop.

“The injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at Idera Hospital morgue, Sagamu.”

