Student Arrested Over Aisha Buhari's Tweet To Deactivate Social Media Handle After Release

A student critic Aminu Adamu has apologised to the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari over an alleged defamatory post made on social media.

The final-year student in the Department of Environmental Management and Taxocology, at the Federal University Dutse, Jigawa, also said he will deactivate all his social media accounts to focus on his final examinations which is to commence on Monday.

In a video on his Twitter handle, @aminullahie, on Sunday, Adamu sought the prayers of well-meaning Nigerians to sail through his final exams.

“I’ll like to use this medium to express my gratitude to the general public, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and to the management of Federal University, Dutse, for their help, support and prayers.

“I will also like to thank the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the mother of the nation, the person of her Excellency, Aisha Buhari for finding it worthy in her heart to forgive me for my recent actions and for her moral advice that I should change for the better. I will abide to those words.

“However, I have to deactivate my whole social media accounts because of my exams starting tomorrow as this is going to be the final semester and final exam, a little mistake might lead to several days,” he said.

Adamu was alleged to have made the post criticising Mrs Buhari on social media and was arrested in November.

Adamu was subsequently arraigned on Tuesday before Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama and was remanded at Suleja Correctional Centre in Niger State. Mrs Buhari was one of the witnesses billed to testify against the accused.

Adamu’s arrest caused a social media storm with thousands of users and civil society organisations including global rights group, Amnesty International calling for his release.

NANS had condemned the detention of Adamu and threatened a nationwide protest for Monday, December 5, 2022 for the unconditional release of one of their own.

However, Mrs Buhari caved in to pressure and withdrew the case against the youth and he was subsequently released

