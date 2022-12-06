RRS Looking For The Owner Of This 4matic Mercedes Benz Jeep Found In Lagos

Published:

The Rapid Response Squad in Lagos is seeking information on the owner of a 4matic Mercedes Benz recovered in Lagos





According to report, Officials of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on patrol at about 10:00 p.m on Sunday recovered an SUV, 4matic GL 450 with the registration number KUJ 384 LY under Otedola bridge.

The car's engine was running and driver's side door opened with no occupant. In the car were travelling bags and laptop.





The Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi has directed the decoy team to commence preliminary investigation immediately.





Whoever has information about the owner of the vehicle should kindly contact RRS HQ, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

