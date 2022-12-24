Police Arrests Fake Medical Doctor , Seals Clinic In Ondo State

Published:

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 31-year-old man, Mr Olalekan Rabiu, for parading himself as a medical doctor and operating an illegal hospital.

The suspect who has been practising and parading as the CMD of Iremide Private Hospital, Orita Ojo in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state, was arrested after a failed Caesarean Section on a pregnant woman in the hospital.

Parading the suspect at the command headquarters in Akure on Friday, December 23, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Oyediran Oyeyemi, said Rabiu was arrested by a team of special intervention squad when the report of unprofessionalism was reported against him.

According to the CP, the suspect carried out a Caesarean surgery on a pregnant woman (name withheld) who was later rushed to Mother and Child Hospital due to excessive bleeding from her private part.

"It was discovered that the self-acclaimed Doctor stitched the womb and the urinary tract together and it was discovered during the investigation that the suspect is not a Medical Doctor but attended School of Health Technology, Ijebu-Ode where he studied Community Health Extension Worker but has been deceiving the people with being a Medical Doctor," the CP said.

Speaking with newsmen, the suspect admitted being a community health extension worker, saying he had been in the profession for seven years and confessed to operating on the pregnant woman.

He claimed that the operation was successful but the woman came back after 27 days to complain of bleeding.

Rabiu, who claimed that he had done one operation successfully in the past, said that he started doing operations when his brother bought a storey building for him in 2015.

"Actually, I am not a doctor but I study community Health Extension worker at Ijebu Ode School of Health. Although I was a little bit talented in the line and there was no helper if not I would have returned to school but I am planning to go back to school now," he said.

"The woman was brought to my clinic and after examining her I discovered that she cannot put to bed on her own.

The clinic has been sealed

