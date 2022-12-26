Police Arrest Bandit With 4 AK47, Ammunitions In Kaduna

Published:

Men of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested a suspected bandit while on patrol along Kwarkwaron Manu, Basawa area of Zaria Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Mohammad Jalige, who announced the arrest, identified the suspect as 33-year-old Bilyaminu Saidu of Shuwaki village, Bakori LGA of Katsina State.

Jalige in a statement released to journalists on Sunday, also listed items recovered from the suspect, who was on a motorbike as of the time of the arrest, to include, four AK-47 rifles, 344 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, 10 telephone handsets as well as charms.

