Peter Obi Appoints Akin Osuntokun As New Campaign DG

Published:

Peter Obi Has Appointed Akin Osuntokun As His New Campaign DG

Akin Osuntokun is a Nigerian political scientist, strategist, researcher, administrator, journalist and writer, with experience in media advocacy, policy research and implementation and political analysis.

A former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Osuntokun served as Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and as Director of the Presidential campaign of the People's Democratic Party in 2011.

He has sat on the board of several public corporations and also contributes to newspaper columns.

Until his appointment he was the South West Coordinator of Peter Obi Campaign Council

