P&ID Scam: Court Adjourns Ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore’s Alleged $200,000 Bribe Trial Till April 4

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, adjourned till April 4, 2023 the trial of a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Olasupo Shasore, SAN, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a two-count charge bordering on alleged bribery of public officers.





The EFCC had, on Friday, October 21, 2022, arraigned Shasore for the offence, which is contrary to and punishable under Section 9(1) (a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.









