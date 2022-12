Published:





The owner of the recovered SUV, 4Matic GL 450 with the registration number KUJ 384 LY under Otedola Bridge yesterday showed up two hours ago.

He said he was attacked by traffic robbers after a stop to check his shaking rear tyre.

He abandoned the vehicle there to escape.

All confirmations done and vehicle along with valuables have been handed over to him while CSP Yinka Egbeyemi has directed RRS Decoy Team to arrest those involved in the attack.

