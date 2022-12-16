Over N30bn Recovered From Suspended AG, Ahmed Idris ....EFCC Chairman

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it recovered over 30 billion naira out of the 109 billion naira alleged to have been fraudulently amassed by the suspended Accountant General of the federation, Ahmed Idris. Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed on Thursday at the weekly ministerial briefing in the State House.





Responding to a question posed on the independence of the commission, the EFCC boss asserted that high profile personalities and government agencies across the board, have been subject to investigation including the EFCC, which is evident of the government’s successful anti corruption drive. He disclosed that through a Special control unit against Money laundering (SCUML), would make it difficult for Nigerians to launder proceeds of crime in the next two three years.





He also announced that the commission will by year end publish nationwide auction real estates across 15 locations in the country, in order to dispose of over 150 flats and apartments forfeited assets.

