Osita Chidoka Berates FG For Not Appointing New FRSC Corps Marshal

Former Corps Marshal of FRSC Osita Chidoka has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for not appointing a substantive Corps Marshal for the agency five months after the retirement of Dr Boboye Oyeyemi





Today is December 1 and the last month of the "Ember" months. It is the period of highest travel and deaths on our roads. It is a period that FRSC is at its wits end struggling to manage traffic at critical highways, rescuing crash victims, and ensuring that millions of travelers get to their destination.





Tragically, the Buhari Administration has not thought it important to appoint a substantive Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps five months after the retirement of the past Corps Marshal. As at end of October, 3700 persons were reported dead from road crashes by the FRSC.





FRSC is critical to saving the lives of our young population and the lack of a substantive head hampers the ability to deliver on its mandate: to save lives.





The work of FRSC is of national and international importance. This was underscored by the attitude of President Jonathan, who appointed my successor on the day I was sworn in as Minister.





The Secretary to Government of the Federation should take immediate action to ensure the appointment of a substantive Corps Marshal now. This lackadaisical attitude to important issues is sad and has tragic consequences.





The current uncertainty in the Corps and the impact on road users is avoidable.





President Buhari should appoint a substantive Corps Marshal NOW.





Osita Chidoka

December 2022

