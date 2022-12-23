Nigeria’s Former Ambassador To South Africa, Shehu Malami, Buried In Sokoto

Published:

Tears flowed freely as the remains of late Shehu Malami popularly known as Sarkin Sudan was laid to rest at the Hubbaren Shehu (Sokoto Royal Cemetery).

Malami’s corpse arrived at Sultan Abubakar III International Airport around 4:15pm in the company of the deceased’s younger brother, Abdulkadir Jeli Bello.

It was received by members of his family led by the present Sarkin Sudan Wurno, Muhammad Cigari Alhassan.

The funeral prayer took place around 5:30pm at Sultan Bello Mosque and was led by Sheikh Malami Akwara.

The prayer was attended by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and former Governor Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa among others.

The remains were then taken to Hubbrane Shehu where it was finally buried.

