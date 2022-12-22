Nigeria's Fast Rising Comedian Peteru Dies From Colon Cancer

Published:

Fast rising Nigerian comedian Tobi Owomoyela a.k.a Peteru is dead.

Peteru who is a household name in comedy circles due to his unique delivery in mimicking people, among other talent ps was said to have passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

It was reported that he had colon cancer

However, some of his colleagues have taken to social media to mourn his demise.

Peteru, until his demise, was one of the fastest-rising comedians who had made a name in the South- West of Nigeria, having worked with the foremost entertainers in the industry.

He was also an MC as well as On-Air Personality in Ibadan.

He was in his late 20s

CKN News learnt he lost his father last month

He took ill a day after his father was buried on 17th November and never recovered

