Nigerians Living Abroad With Expired Passports Can Return Home.... FG

Published:

The Federal Government has permitted Nigerians abroad with expired Nigerian passports to return home “without hindrance”.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration Service, Jere Idris, made this known in a letter dated December 9, 2022 which was addressed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The letter, signed by the Special Assistant to the Comptroller General (Foreign Desk), DCI BM Lawal, on behalf of Idris, also copied all Head of Missions, Immigration attachés, airports comptrollers and airlines.

“I am directed to respectfully present the compliments of the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service and notify all relevant authorities that the Federal government of Nigeria has approved that Nigerians returning home can be admitted into the country with their expired Nigerian passports,” the letter partly read.





“Consequently, all Airlines are requested to allow holders of expired Nigerian passports to board without let or hindrance.

“In addition, all Nigerian Diplomatic Missions abroad are kindly requested to circulate this information to airlines operators and border authorities of host countries for their necessary action.

“While forwarding the above for your information, please accept the assurances of the Comptroller General of Immigration Service.

Share This