Nigerian Police Opens Online Portal For Stolen Cars

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, has successfully completed and commissioned the digitalized Central Motor Registry (CMR) Command Centre at the Force Headquarters, Abuja which is domiciled at the Department of Information and Communication Technology. This is in line with the IGP’s quest to ensure a digital environment for policing the country for robust and more proactive measures in crime prevention, investigation, and prosecution.





The newly digitalized Central Motor Registry Command Centre will make it possible for members of the public to report vehicles stolen from as far back as 1st January, 2018, and yet-to-be-recovered to input the vehicle details on the online platform to serve as a reliable data point for the possible recovery of the vehicle. The platform will also process motor vehicle information to support police operations and efforts toward enhancing national security.

The digitalization of the CMR is complete with 2 Command Centres in Abuja and Lagos, 37 CMR Information Centres across the Country and in the Federal Capital Territory, 200 e-Enforcement Operational Patrol Vehicles with automatic number plate recognition on each vehicle as part of the first batch.

The Inspector-General of Police has therefore admonished Nigerians and other residents in the country to take advantage of the platform at https://reportcmr.npf.gov.ng to upload their vehicle information on the website with effect from today 7th December, 2022, as a security step for preventing it from being stolen and re-registered.

