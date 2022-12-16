My UK Wife Took My Home, Threw Me Out - Nigerian Man Cries Out

Published:

A Nigerian man residing in the United Kingdom has narrated the ugly incident that happened between him and his ex-wife.





The man who shared his story with Popular Nigerian broadcaster, Daddy Freeze on Facebook live, said he was living in Turkey before coming to the UK. According to him, he relocated in 2021 shortly after their wedding. He said it was suggested to him by his ex wife and her mother to get a house instead of renting. He said it would take a long time and process before securing the house and that was why he had to use his wife's name and her mother's name.





He lamented that he was later threw out of the house and left with nothing after he had issues with his wife.





Hear him " I lost my house in the UK. My six bedrooms house together with an office. We are talking about a brand new house here. I bought it on mortgage with 360,000 pounds in 2021 when I got to the UK. I bought the house with my ex wife's name because I was moving from Turkey after our wedding. I had a clear mind because I saw it that she was my beloved wife as at that time and I wound want them to see him like I had trust issues. So it wasn't a big deal for me. It was easier for to use her name because she was already in the UK with her mother who is working. So I had to use her name instead going through a long process especially for someone that is just moving to the UK. How I lost the house is something that is terrible. I was not just kicked out of the house but I was denied that I didn't have a dime in the house.





Despite having evidence of how the money was transferred but for the fact that I bought the house with their name, that was the issue."

