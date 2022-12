Published:

France has defeated Morroco to book a place in this year's FIFA world Cup in Qatar

The French team will now meet Argentina in the finals secured for Sunday 18th December 2022

These were the two goal scorers for France

⚽️ Goal: Kolo Manie (79')

⚽️ T. Hernandez (5')

Morroco made history by being the first African team to qualify for FIFA world Cup semi finals

Share This