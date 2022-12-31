Man, Brother Arrested Over Alleged Attempt To Sell Lover And Her Nine-yr-old Son To Ritualist

Published:

The Ogun State Police has arrested two brothers, Ayomide Babatunde and Gbenga Babatunde, over attempt to sell a woman and her nine-year-old son to a ritualist





The suspects were arrested on Thursday, December 29, following information received at the Oja Odan Divisional Police Headquarters, the command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement on Friday, December 30.





According to Oyeyemi, the brothers were negotiating to sell humans, either in parts or alive, depending on what the buyer wanted for money rit¥al. “The supposed buyer, Jacob Olorunto, had informed the Baale of the community, who, in turn, tipped off the police and detectives advised Olorunto to play along.





On 27th December 2022, the suspects called their supposed buyer and informed him that they had a woman and her son for sale, leading to a negotiation of N600,000 price for the two persons.

