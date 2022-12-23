Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Driver After Minor Accident In Ogun

Published:

The police in Ogun state have arrested a 26-year-old man identified as Adeyemi Babatunde for allegedly killing a 46 year old driver Obafunsho Ismail, over a minor motor accident.

A statement from SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command, says, trouble started on the 8th of December 2022, at about 8 p.m, when the suspect, who drove a Lexus jeep with ""Olu of Oya"" customized number plate, hit the deceased's car from the rear and caused damage to the rear light of the said car. The deceased came down from his car and asked the suspect to come down for them to assess the extent of the damage in order to find a solution to it.

''The suspect, Adeyemi Babatunde, refused to come down from his own vehicle and was making effort to run away. This infuriated the deceased who insisted that the suspect must come down, and he consequently sat on the bonnets of the suspect car in order to prevent him from escaping from the scene.

The suspect, Adeyemi Babatunde, later came down and warned the deceased to leave the bonnet of his car if he doesn't want to waste his life. He then went back to the car , drove on high speed which made the deceased fell down from the car, and the car ran over him. Not satisfied, the suspect also reversed the vehicle and ran over the deceased again to ensure that he actually died. After completing the act, he ran away with the vehicle.'' the statement read

Oyeyemi mentioned that the suspect was later traced to his father's house at Kemta Idi aba area of Abeokuta where he was arrested by men of State Motor Traffic Divison, on the 20th of December 2022 while the vehicle he used to commit the crime was recovered to the station as well.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to Homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and prosecution.

