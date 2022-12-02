LG Fund: Why Edeoga's Social Media Terrorists, Nsukka Labourers Blackmail Council Chairmen, Gov. Ugwuanyi By Ken Nwafor

Published:

Facts have emerged on why and how Bar. Chijioke Edeoga's social media e-rats and fellow Nsukka labourers, which include Aniebonam Nwamu, Harrison Ogara, Francis Edeh and others have been maligning and falsely accusing Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Enugu local government chairmen of diverting local government funds on social media with pen names and fake social media accounts.

Before their recent fake news titled "Nsukka LG Returns N100m in Cash To Government House which they peddled with fake online media and names- The Enugu Monitor, Cyril Ujam, Kachifoo Nwobodo, and particularly Ogara, who became a House of Assembly Labour Party Candidate in Igbo Eze South LGA after losing out in the PDP primaries have some weeks ago alleged on his Facebook account that Enugu State Government cornered N3b of local government areas' Paris Club Refund.

People were alarmed and disappointed how Ogara, who claimed to be a journalist of many years can level such weighty and false allegation on his Facebook account without any evidence or consideration of the consequences of his action, even to his personality, if he has conscience, shame or integrity.

Unfortunately for him, he was angrily bashed and abused on his wall by people, who challenged him to provide evidence or shut up his mouth. He was also accused of being desperate, vindictive and mischievous since he joined the Labour Party after losing the PDP primaries.

Just on hearing President Muhammadu Buhari's recent public allegation that some Governors tamper or meddle with their local government funds, the trio of Nwamu, Edeh and Ogara fabricated and peddled another blatant lie that Nsukka LG Chairman returned N100m to Government House and that other council chairmen are in queue to drop their own.

Findings revealed that these false allegations of them against the Enugu Council Chairmen and Governor Ugwuanyi are not new. It is part of their sponsored campaign of calumny and propaganda against Governor Ugwuanyi for not supporting Bar. Edeoga to emerge PDP governorship candidate.

Investigations have since revealed that there was no such refund of local government fund to Government House by any council Chairmen as alleged by the Nsukka labourers led Bar. Edeoga and their social media e-rats wing led by the trio of Francis Edeh, who was Special Assistant to Governor Ugwuanyi until recently, Aniebonam Nwamu and Harrison Ogara.

It would be observed that the above mentioned disgruntled elements who are loyal to Bar. Edeoga have been painting Governor Ugwuanyi bad on social media since Bar. Edeoga lost the PDP governorship primaries and joined the Labour Party, where he has been sacked by court as its candidate.

It is evident that since Governor Ugwuanyi assumed office, no local government chairman or any government official has been asked to return or has returned government money to Governor Ugwuanyi for personal use as being falsely peddled by these social media e-rats, who are hellbent and desperate to incite and pitch the people of the state, especially Nsukka people against Governor Ugwuanyi for personal and political reasons.

It is also on record that Governor Ugwuanyi's government has never had any case of financial scandal or misappropriation of government fund as being alleged by the Nsukka labourers' social media bandits.

Sources close to Edeoga and Nsukka labourers disclosed that the fake news about the phantom refund of local government fund to Government House by council Chairmen is being concocted and shared to paint Governor Ugwuanyi in a badlight and possibly create rift between him, the Council Chairmen and the people ahead of the 2023 elections.

