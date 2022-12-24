Saturday, 24 December 2022

Lady Arrested For Killing Her 86-yrs-old Neighbor

Published: December 24, 2022


 

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a woman, Sarah Abegunde, for the alleged m¥rder of her 86-year-old neighbour, Agatha Dare. 

 

According to the spokesperson of the command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, on Friday, December 23: said Abegunde throttled the deceased and pushed her during a fight. 

 

"On December 18, 2022, one Abegunde Sarah, 50, and Agartha Dare, 86, both of the same compound were involved in a f#ght. The suspect pressed the throat of Agatha and pushed her, immediately the deceased became unconscious and d#ed on the spot.”


