Labour Party's Assembly Candidate Assassinated In Imo

Published:

Christopher Eleghu, the Labour Party's Candidate for Onuimo State Constituency of Imo State in the March 2023 election, has been shot dead.





Eleghu was killed on Thursday night at his home by unknown gunmen.





Neighbours said Eleghu, aka WASCO, also had his house and cars burnt by the attackers.





His killing follows the killing of Mrs Victoria Chimtex, the Labour Party's women leader in Karu, Kaduna state.





A woman of the leader of the party was abducted in Edo last week while the restaurant owned by another women leader in Kebbi was also set ablaze.

Share This