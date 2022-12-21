John Momoh Steps Down As President UNILAG Alumni Association

Published:

The University of Lagos Alumni Association has elected new National Executive Committee that would steer the leadership of the association for the next two years. At a keenly contested election, Engr. IfeOluwa Oyedele, FNSE was elected as President (Worldwide) of the Association.

CKN News reports that the e-voting took place on Sunday, December 18, 2022, same day with the association’s 2021 Annual General Meeting, (AGM21), which held in Ikeja, Lagos.

Presenting the results of the election, the Chairman, Electoral Committee, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole said that the electronic voting system was adopted in order to ensure that eligible voters who could not participate in a physical voting exercise were not disenfranchised.

Dr. Olawale-Cole who is also a past President of the Association expressed delight that election was free and fair, noting that the exercise was devoid of any complaint.

The newly elected National Executive Committee also include: Dr. Bala Yesufu, 1st National Vice President, Lady Azuka Azinge, 2nd National Vice President, Chief Adebisi Ogundipe, National Secretary and Mr. Otobong Matthew, Assistant National Secretary.

Others are: Mrs. Funmi Falobi, National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Francis Shonubi, National Social Secretary, Barrister Soni Oghenegare Bobi, National Legal Adviser, Mr. Rasul Taiwo, National Financial Secretary, Mr. Harris Alade, Treasurer and Mr. Owoeye Abayomi, National Internal Auditor. The Ex-Officio are: Prof. Khalid Adekoya, Mr. Lekan Ajisafe, Hon. Olumide Akinola and Dr. Abdul Gbadamosi.

In his inaugural speech President, Worldwide, Engr. Ife Oyedele, FNSE, assured that the new National Executive Committee under his leadership would build on the solid foundation laid by the predecessors and work assiduously to retain members confidence and support.

“We will remain your servant by serving with loyalty, dedication and humility to the highest level of integrity. We will defend the Constitution, Ethos and Ethics of the association. By so doing, we will build an enduring legacy, with the help and collaboration of all critical stakeholders. In this regard, we will strive to continue with the execution of all projects conceived by the previous administration,” he said.

He declared that the vision of the University combines the best of undergraduate education with a strong compliment of distinguished graduate programmes aimed at meeting strategic, national and global needs. “We must assist the university authority to build on this clear and rich history to make UNILAG serve as a national and global model. This vision is not that of an isolated ivory tower, but rather of an institution that is fully engaged with innovative ideas as well as the forces and vicissitudes of a highly globalised world”, he added.

While commending the indelible contributions of the immediate past administration led by Dr. John Momoh, OON, he commended him and other past Presidents, officers and elders of the Association for the attainment of the lofty heights which the University of Lagos Alumni Association has been raised to. Oyedele said the Alumni Association must assist the University Administration by serving as the bridge builder between town and gown.

“As I receive the mantle of leadership of UNILAG Alumni worldwide, the vision of its founders challenge me to work together with my fellow alumni in strictly adherence to its motto: ‘In Deed and in Truth.”

‘On behalf of my colleagues, in whom you have reposed your collective trust, I pledge that our administration shall focus on our people and the Institution. We shall operate an open door policy with a seamless information flow aimed at ensuring robust and constant engagement with all our stakeholders. He further pledged that the new Administration shall continue in the tradition of transparency and accountability laid by its predecessors.

“While assuring that the administration will be focused on its set goals and objectives he promised to provide a conducive atmosphere for reconciliation, healing and unity so that together the aims and objectives of the Association can be achieved.

Earlier, in his valedictory speech, the immediate past President, Dr. John Momoh read out the strides attained by his administration.

While admonishing members to hold fast those values that would never go out of fashion – integrity, character, foresight, competence and dedication; Momoh charged the new national executive to lift the bar beyond wildest dreams

