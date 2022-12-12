I May Adopt Dubai System To Tackle Insecurity Insecurity....Says Atiku At Channels TV Town Hall

Published:

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says he may adopt the security system being in use in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges if elected President in 2023.

Speaking during Channels Television’s Peoples Townhall on Sunday alongside his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Atiku said the UAE system is primarily based on adopting technology to monitor what is going on across the country.

He maintained that adopting the UAE approach by monitoring everybody’s movement will discourage people from committing crime.

“The security architecture I admire is the UAE security architecture and it’s primarily based on monitoring. You don’t see policemen in uniform in UAE, you don’t see soldiers but virtually everybody is being monitored on a daily basis and particularly if you are a visitor, from the moment you step into the country or go out, anywhere you are going you are being watched and that is the deployment of technology as far as security is concerned.

“That is to say we are aiming for the ultimate, but we have to deal with our current security structure. How we reform it to ensure that we give our people a more secure environment to undertake their own legitimate businesses wherever they may be, whether in the rural areas, semi urban and so on,” Atiku said.

The former Vice President said his plan is the immediate requirement that any government should do now because there is a security challenge in every geopolitical zone and each geopolitical zone is peculiar.

