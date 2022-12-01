2023 : GW - 31 Endorse Umo Eno As Governor

Published:

Barely 100 days to the 2023 governorship election, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has urged members of the Grassroot Women for UmoEno and Akon (GW-31) as well as other support groups to go into the different units and wards in the state to become disciples of the party.





Pastor Eno made the call during the endorsement rally and inauguration of the group in Uyo.





He stated that women will continue to have their pride of place in the next administration from 2023.





According to him, "I believe in the empowerment of women because if you empower one woman, you have empowered a whole family.





"I promise you that the number you currently have in government will not decrease instead, it will increase. It is even increasing already because before now, we never had a female deputy governor, but now we have and maybe one day, a female gubernatorial candidate will emerge."





Pastor Eno who was accompanied by his wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Patience, and Deputy governorship candidate, Senator Akon Eyakenyi noted that women will be the greatest beneficiaries of the ARISE Agenda.





He commended the leadership and members of the group for the initiative, stressing that he was confident that with women behind him and PDP, victory is assured.





Earlier in her remarks, the President-General of the group, Mrs. Bright Frank Archibong noted that the group plans to reach out to the unreached and to sensitize, mobilize and canvass for votes at the unit and ward levels.





She maintained that women are the most committed and reliable mobilizers in all spheres of life, and assured Pastor Umo Eno of success at the polls .





In their separate remarks, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and the Chairman of Esit Eket Local Government Area who doubles as the ALGON Chairman, Hon. Frank Archibong and Hon. Iniobong Robson commended the group and assured them of their continuous support to ensure that their objectives are achieved.





The President of WALGON ,Mrs Mariatherese Robson in her acceptance Speech assured the campaign Team that the members of GW-31 will put in their best to deliver the UmoEno/ Akon Candidacy come 2023.





The event which had over 3, 000 women in attendance, featured the decoration of Pastor Umo Eno as GRAND PATRON , Pastor Mrs Patience Eno as GRAND MATRON , Senator Akon Eyakenyi as SENIOR MATRON, and others as Matrons & Patrons of the group.





