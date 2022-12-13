Glo Festival Of Joy: Car, Other Prize Winners Emerge In Ijebu Ode Draw

Published:

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has held another draw to pick the

next set of winners in the Festival of Joy promotion.

The draw, which was held at Gloworld in in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State,

produced a new car winner as well as winners of other prizes such as

power generating sets, sewing machines and rechargeable fans.

Some subscribers who were at the outlet participated in the draw to pick

the winning numbers. Mr. Jamiu Babatunde, who drew the winning number

for the Kia car, commended the transparency of the draw, while another

customer, Mrs. Taibat Adesanya, said Glo had shown it was a company

interested in the overall wellbeing of its customers.

Globacom said the winners would be presented their items at a

presentation ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the same venue.

Cities where houses, cars and the other prizes have been given out

include Ibadan, Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Benin and Warri. A total

of 20 houses, 24 brand new cars, 100 generators, 200 sewing machines and

1,000 rechargeable fans was launched in November, 2022.

Globacom charged subscribers who wish to participate in the promo to

dial *611# and keep recharging (voice and data during the promo period)

to be eligible to win the prizes on offer.

