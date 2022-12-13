Glo Festival Of Joy: Car, Other Prize Winners Emerge In Ijebu Ode Draw

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has held another draw to pick the
next set of winners in the Festival of Joy promotion.
The draw, which was held at Gloworld in in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State,
produced a new car winner as well as winners of other prizes such as
power generating sets, sewing machines and rechargeable fans.
Some subscribers who were at the outlet participated in the draw to pick
the winning numbers. Mr. Jamiu Babatunde, who drew the winning number
for the Kia car, commended the transparency of the draw, while another
customer, Mrs. Taibat Adesanya, said Glo had shown it was a company
interested in the overall wellbeing of its customers.
Globacom said the winners would be presented their items at a
presentation ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the same venue.
Cities where houses, cars and the other prizes have been given out
include Ibadan, Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Benin and Warri. A total
of 20 houses, 24 brand new cars, 100 generators, 200 sewing machines and
1,000 rechargeable fans was launched in November, 2022.
Globacom charged subscribers who wish to participate in the promo to
dial *611# and keep recharging (voice and data during the promo period)
to be eligible to win the prizes on offer.
