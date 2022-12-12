Final Year UNIJOS Student Raped To Death

Published:

Palpable fear has gripped the University of Jos community following the murder of a 400 Level student in the Department of English, was raped to death by some suspected assassins.

The deceased student, identified as Ruth Yakadi, from the Anaguta tribe in Plateau State, was killed after being raped by her assailants, according to report.

The video of her killing,which has now gone viral was made public on Sunday.

The Head, Department of English in UNIJOS, Prof. Jeff Doki, in a statement, said the deceased was a spillover student





