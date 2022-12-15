Fidelity Bank Staff Slumps, Die In Lagos Office

It was gathered that one Emmanuel Ebere, a staff of the Fidelity Bank branch located at the Awolowo, Ikoyi in Lagos, slumped yesterday moments after resuming office for the day.





It was gathered that Ebere, who was attached to the Information and Communication Technology unit, was immediately rushed to the Military hospital, Ikoyi, but was confirmed dead by a resident doctor upon arrival.





The development disrupted the bank branch’s services yesterday as Ebere’s colleagues reportedly went about their daily routine with an expression of despondency.





Following the report of Ebere’s death, the bank’s Regional Security Officer (names withheld) reportedly alerted policemen at the Ikoyi Division of the incident.





Confirming the incident, the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundenyi, said the incident happened on Wednesday at about 6:30 am.





Hundeyin noted that no mark of violence, however, was discovered on the deceased. He said: “Based on the report, a team of detectives from the Ikoyi Division visited the hospital and examined the corpse.





No mark of violence was seen on the body. Corpse has been evacuated and deposited at the Marina General Hospital morgue for autopsy.”







