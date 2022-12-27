Family Seeks Justice Over Graduate Killed By Policeman In Edo

Published:

The family of late Godsent Obhafuoso has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to prevail on the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5, to investigate the killing of their 28-year-old son by a policeman.

The family claimed that the policeman escorted a prominent resident to Uromi community, in the Esan North East Local Government Area on August 13, 2022, and fired bullets during a ceremony, which hit their son.

In a petition to the IG, the family, through its lawyer, Olayiwola Afolabi, alleged that the police had been dragging foot on the investigation of the case.

The family said on August 13, 2022, Godsent accompanied his master, Mr Augustine Iyoha, to Uromi, for the burial of the latter’s mother-in-law.

One Mr Sunday was said to have later arrived with a policeman from the area command, Inspector S. O. Ayemere.

While the victim was reportedly doing a video recording of the party and assisting Iyoha to collect money being sprayed on him, the policeman allegedly released gunshots which hit a cameraman and Godsent, who was pronounced dead at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.

The elder brother of the victim, Michael, told journalists in Benin City on Monday that the family wanted justice.

He said, “We want justice for my late brother. I forwarded a petition to AIG Zone 5 on August 17, 2022, and till now, nothing has been done on the matter.

“They charged me a mobilisation fee of N200,000, which I paid to the IPO in charge of the case. They promised to arrest the officer but they have not done that till date.

“My late brother was buried two weeks after the incident, that is, two days after an autopsy was conducted. My brother was killed one month after his graduation from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, where he studied Business Administration.”

Michael also claimed that he paid N30,000 before the police agreed to witness the autopsy.

