Enugu 2033: Appeal Court Judgment As Edeoga's Final Waterloo By Charly Onah

Those who misled Bar. Chijioke Edeoga into Nsukka Labour room unprepared, have succeeded in finishing his political career. This is what a man gets when he has no mind of his own or on a vindictive and envious mission.

Edeoga is being messed up because he lacks the political sagacity and elementary knowledge of law even though he is a lawyer without post bar experience.

When the Federal High Court, Abuja sacked Edeoga for his illegal and fraudulent emergence as Labour Party governorship candidate and ordered for fresh primaries to be conducted within 14 days, I was worried.

My worry was genuine and emanated from the fact that there were too many questions begging for answers from the judgment that sacked Edeoga. These include: Will Labour Party conduct governorship primary again when the time frame for the party primaries as contained in 2023 Electoral Act had elapsed?

Besides, If such primary is to be conducted, would Edeoga participate, considering that he didn't buy the party governorship nomination form ab initio and cannot be allowed to buy again because the time had elapsed?

While nobody including Edeoga himself who claimed to be a trained lawyer and his charge-and-bail lawyers cum social media co-labourers provided clear and factual answers to these fundamental and germane questions, Edeoga's social media hirelings, purveyors of fake news and lawyers came up with watery and flimsy excuses and defences that Edeoga was not a party to the suit as such he was not affected by the judgment.

Even as a layman with elementary knowledge of law, I know that with the judgment that sacked Edeoga's emergence, Edeoga's candidacy is doomed.

But in their usual habits of always building castle in the air, consoling themselves whenever they are down and always trying to deceive gullible people with social media fake news, Edeoga and his co-fabricators and purveyors of fake news fabricated and peddled many jaundiced articles and news giving people false impression that Edeoga is still the Labour Party governorship candidate.

Relying on this false premises, Edeoga was gallivanting from Abuja to Lagos scamming and exploiting some uninformed people especially from Nsukka that he is still in the race as governorship candidate to protect Nsukka interest. This is despite the court judgment that sacked him.

To continue with his fraudulent gamble of using Nsukka's phantom interest to exploit people, attract undue sympathy and get financial support, Edeoga secretly and untimely applied to be joined in the Labour Party's appeal on the judgment that sacked him and asked Labour Party to conduct another governorship primary within 14 days.

The few failed Nsukka politicians, who were prodding and remote- controlling Edeoga and his social media e-rats were so confident and optimistic of Edeoga's victory at the Appeal Court.

Through various fake, syndicated and biased analyses, news and articles, Edeoga and his cohorts tried to intimidate, berate, libel, lampoon and abuse the judiciary for giving the judgment that sacked Edeoga. They even accused the judiciary of being compromised without any iota of incontrovertible evidence.

In their own figments of imaginations, they were hyping and celebrating on social media one Chika Idoko of African Democratic Congress (ADC)'s frivolous suit against Enugu PDP on the conduct of their party primaries.

In what looked like a New Year Greek gift to Edeoga on December 29, 2022, the Appeal Court dismissed Edeoga's appeal for lack of merit and being time bound. With this, it is obvious that Edeoga's vaulting governorship ambition has come to end.

Forget about the consolatory write-up Edeoga's social media bandits have been peddling to hoodwink people again on social media that there is hope for him after his appeal to be joined was dismissed.

Which hope If I may ask? Assuming without conceding that Labour Party's appeal is heard and upheld that they have a candidate, who will be the candidate and beneficiary of such a judgment?

Edeoga who has been sacked by the Federal High Court, Abuja for fraudulent and kangaroo emergence or Chief Evarest Nnaji (Odengene), whose suit led to Edeoga’s sack and who has been arguing that he was shut out of the governorship primary after purchasing the party nomination form and fulfilled all the conditions?

Head or tail, Edeoga is a goner in this case and the worst case scenario is that Enugu Labour Party will not have candidate in the governorship election, because they contravened the law in conducting their governorship primary.

It happened in Zamfara and Rivers States’ All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 that made the party not to participate in the elections. Enugu Labour Party will not be an exception in this case because ignorance is not an excuse in law.

