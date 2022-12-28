Ego Ndi Enugu: Govt Uses SMEs To Launder Stashed Billions As CBN Deadline Nears (Another Of Edeoga And Nsukka Labourers' Cheap Blackmail) By Charly Udeh





Since losing out in the PDP governorship primaries to Bar. Peter Mbah and jumping to Labour Party, where he has been sacked as the party governorship candidate in Enugu state, there is nothing smearing, tendentious, and tarnishing Bar. Chijioke Edeoga and his social media spin doctors have not fabricated and peddled against Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Bar. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and PDP on social media. It remains for them to accuse Governor Ugwuanyi, PDP and Bar. Mbah of taking their wives and stopping the air they are breathing.





It is not in doubt that the only thing Bar.Edeoga and his desperate blackmailers have to offer Ndi Enugu as manifesto ahead of 2023 elections is campaign of calumny and mudslinging against Governor Ugwuanyi and Mbah on social media.





Just few days after they conjured fake viral videos titled "Ego Ndi Enugu" which was targeted at impugning the character of Bar. Mbah and Governor Ugwuanyi, but was outrightly dismissed by the people for lack of evidence and facts, they have fabricated another heresy and their stock-in- trade social media lie titled "Ego Ndi Enugu: "Govt Uses SMEs to launder stashed billions, as CBN deadline nears" where they lied as usual that ahead of January 31, 2023 deadline for the stoppage of the circulation of old currency notes in Nigeria, that Enugu state government is laundering stashed billions of Naira in Government House through SME loans scheme to meet the deadline.





The story is a bare-faced, puerile and blatant lie concocted and peddled by Edeoga, his social media fake news purveyors and few Nsukka labourers, aimed at blackmailing the transparent and performing government of Governor Ugwuanyi for cheap political gain.

It would be recalled that some days to their peddling of the social media fake news about money laundering through SMEs by Enugu government, some of their social media hirelings which include one Dee Amunabor have notified the public on some WhatsApp and other social media platforms that they are fabricating the fake news against Enugu state government.





So it was not surprising when people read the fake on different social media platforms thereafter and concluded that it is a clear case of the owl crying in the night and child dying in the morning.





It is on record that Enugu State government under Governor Ugwuanyi's stewardship has run and still running the best of SME schemes that have benefitted many in the state before now.





In doing this under a scandal-free and well-spelt rules and regulations, the Enugu state government has helped many people, especially the youths to be self- employed and employers of labour.





If Edeoga and his social media bandits have any evidence of money laundering against Enugu State government through SMEs as they peddled and claimed, why can't or didn't they furnish the public with the detailed evidence such as names of the beneficiaries or intending beneficiaries or petition and approach the anti-graft agencies with details and evidence of money laundering against Enugu State government?





The fake news about Enugu state government's alleged laundering of money through SMEs is nothing but another fairytale and tale by moonlight by Bar. Edeoga and his team of social media terrorists that have been terrorising and trying to mislead or hoodwink some vulnerable people on social media platforms with fake news about Enugu state government, Governor Ugwuanyi and Bar. Mbah since losing the PDP governorship primaries in Enugu to Bar. Peter Mbah in a free and fair contest.





Just be on the look out, it won't be long they will shamelessly fabricate and peddle another fake news in that same direction, without knowing or considering that people have known their antics and mode of operation