Court Jails Man, 65, For N206.5m Stocks Fraud in Lagos

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, convicted and sentenced one Osho Aluko-Kola, who was prosecuted on a nine-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing to the tune of N206,502,490.02, to nine years imprisonment.





Aluko-Kola was arraigned by the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on July 4, 2020, alongside six companies: Centurion Registrars Limited; United Securities Limited; Evolution Construction & Engineering Design Limited; Cities & Towers Logistics Limited, Continental Exim Nigeria Limited and Diffusion Impex Limited.

