Controversy Trails Alleged Rescue Of Abducted Female Army Lt In South East

Controversies have continued to trail the whereabout of a Lieutenant of the Nigerian Phibi Johnson kidnapped by Unknown Gunmen in Enugu State

While earlier report stated that Lt Johnson has been rescued by a combine team of the military on Thursday , CKN News check indicates that the story have neither been confirmed or denied by the Military high command

Lt Johnson was seen in a video released by her abductors naked and pleading for her life while her tormentors vowed to eliminate her for joining the Army

She has just been commissioned into he military and was on a visit to her hometown when she was abducted

As at the time of this report she has not been seen in public

A check at the PR department of the Nigerian Army Headquarters came out blank as no one was ready to speak on the matter

